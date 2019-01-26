BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Craving chicken wings?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chicken wing sources in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. The Local Fry

PHOTO: XINTING Y./YELP

Topping the list is The Local Fry. Located at 711 W. 40th St., Suite 152, in Hampden, the traditional American and Korean spot is the highest rated chicken wing spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 346 reviews on Yelp.

2. Connie’s Chicken And Waffles

PHOTO: REYNITA A./YELP

Next up is downtown’s Connie’s Chicken and Waffles, situated at 400 W. Lexington St. in the Lexington Market. With 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp, the Southern spot, which offers chicken wings and waffles, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. BRD

Remington’s BRD, located at 301 W. 29th St., Stall 5 in the R. House food hall, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the shop, which offers chicken wings, sandwiches and more, four stars out of 110 reviews.

4. The Brass Tap

The Brass Tap, a beer bar in Midtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 80 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1205 W. Mount Royal Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Jazz + Soju

PHOTO: DREW S./YELP

Lastly, over in Riverside, check out Jazz + Soju, which has earned four stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Korean restaurant and bar at 900 E. Fort Ave., Suite 105.