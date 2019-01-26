BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Craving chicken wings?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chicken wing sources in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. The Local Fry
Topping the list is The Local Fry. Located at 711 W. 40th St., Suite 152, in Hampden, the traditional American and Korean spot is the highest rated chicken wing spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 346 reviews on Yelp.
2. Connie’s Chicken And Waffles
Next up is downtown’s Connie’s Chicken and Waffles, situated at 400 W. Lexington St. in the Lexington Market. With 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp, the Southern spot, which offers chicken wings and waffles, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. BRD
Remington’s BRD, located at 301 W. 29th St., Stall 5 in the R. House food hall, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the shop, which offers chicken wings, sandwiches and more, four stars out of 110 reviews.
4. The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap, a beer bar in Midtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 80 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1205 W. Mount Royal Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Jazz + Soju
Lastly, over in Riverside, check out Jazz + Soju, which has earned four stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Korean restaurant and bar at 900 E. Fort Ave., Suite 105.