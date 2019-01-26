BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Baltimore Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Kermit Court for a reported shooting around 5:38 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

A medic was summoned and took the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been positively identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

