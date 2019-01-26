  • WJZ 13On Air

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for two suspects after they allegedly drove a car into a Royal Farms and stole the ATM machines.

According to police, two men drove a car into a Howard County Royal Farms early Friday morning and stole two ATMs.

It happened in the 8700 block Centre Park Drive in Columbia around 1:04 a.m.

A store employee told police the suspects had their faces covered when they backed a car through a glass-panel wall into the store.

Then they instructed employees to leave before stealing the ATM machines.

Suspects are described as two males, approximately 5-foot11 with thin builds wearing all black clothing.

No one was injured.

