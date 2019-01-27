BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to uncover all that Hampden has to offer? Get to know this Baltimore neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from ice cream to coffee and more.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Hampden, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Charmery

PHOTO: CRISTEL Y./YELP

Topping the list is The Charmery, a spot to score ice cream and more. Located at 801 W. 36th St., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 418 reviews on Yelp. Owned by husband and wife team, David and Laura Alima, the Hampden spot is among the three locations the ice cream shop has in Baltimore.

The Charmery serves a menu of sundaes, seasonal ice cream flavors, sodas that are made from scratch, hand-spun milkshakes and floats. Indulge in two scoops of Mint Mountain ice cream or a vegan ice cream like Choco Coconut on a waffle cone. Or sip on something extra sweet like the birthday cake milkshake, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Yelper Bridget S., who reviewed it on Nov. 9, said, “As an ice cream enthusiast, I do not mean this compliment lightly when I say the Charmery is my favorite ice cream shop. The quirkiness of Baltimore comes alive in their wild flavor combos, but you can never go wrong with their staple flavors.”

2. Harmony Bakery

PHOTO: POLLY C./YELP

Next up is bakery, gluten-free and vegan spot Harmony Bakery, situated at 3446 Chestnut Ave. With five stars out of 113 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The family-owned bakery features a menu of gluten-free and vegan baked goods. The options consist of sweet and savory. Salads and drinks are also available. Look for treats like the S’mores Cake, made of graham cracker cake and filled with marshmallow fluff, covered in chocolate icing and topped with grahams, toasted marshmallows, chocolate drizzle and a mini s’more. For smaller bites to share, try carrot cupcakes with a caramel drizzle topping.

Caroline B. said, “This is a great place for breakfast or lunch whether or not you are vegan. It’s a charming, friendly place with great food and incredible vegan, gluten-free bakery items. It’s this kind of business that makes Hampden a great place!”

3. The Food Market

PHOTO: KENDRICK W./YELP

New American spot The Food Market is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1017 W. 36th St., four stars out of 830 reviews.

The upscale eatery serves what it describes as “approachable, serious comfort food” for brunch and dinner. The selection ranges from small bites, like the duck confit potato skin with cherries au poivre, brie Mornay and chives, to an entree of spaghetti & crab meatballs made with sherry fra diavolo and basil. Dining in for breakfast? Then try a plate like the chicken and biscuits, made of fried chicken, poached eggs, hot sauce and potato casserole.

Yelper Kevin M., who reviewed it on Dec. 5, said, “Incredibly delicious food. Half priced wine bottles on Tuesday are a good way to start. The hot nuts were amazing. I had the crab cakes, which were very good. It pains me to say the lamb was somehow even better though.”

4. The Wine Source

PHOTO: SHAWN W./YELP

The Wine Source, a wine shop that offers beer, spirits, cheeses and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 163 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3601 Elm Ave. to see for yourself.

The shop offers wine, beer and other spirits from all over the world. Pick up a beer like Unibroue Lune De Miel from Quebec, or a Union Craft 6 Up, made right within Baltimore. Or, browse the vast selection of bubbly that comes from places like Alsace, Burgundy, Oregon and California.

Joe L. said, “It’s called The Wine Source, but don’t forget about the beer and liquor. This place has a great selection of everything, and the prices are reasonable, too. I came in looking for some interesting beers to try, and I wound up bringing home some outstanding brews that were on sale.”

5. Artifact Coffee

PHOTO: GLORIBEL L./YELP

Finally, check out Artifact Coffee, which has earned four stars out of 446 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe, which offers coffee and tea and more, at 1500 Union Ave., Suite 114.

Stop by for a cup of “spike-i-atto” or macchiato from the espresso bar, or enjoy a cup of roselle or chamomile tea. There’s also several food items on the menu, including soups, salads, sandwiches and other bites.

Andrew P., who reviewed it on Dec. 16, wrote, “Incredibly cool coffee shop because it provides the trifecta of good, creative coffee drinks, great comfortable atmosphere and decent selection of hot food choices.”