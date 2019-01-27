  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Delaware, Local TV, Maryland, Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are searching for a suspect who threatened to shoot up a convenience store in order to steal cigarettes.

The Delaware State Police said the man entered the convenience store early Wednesday in Wilmington.

Officers say he initiated a cigarette purchase, then grabbed a bag of cigarettes from the clerk.

The suspect repeatedly threatened to “shoot the place up” before leaving with the cigarettes.

Police issued a news release asking for the public’s help on Saturday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s