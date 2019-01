CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene of a working dwelling fire on Bobby Rd near the 800 block of Edmondson Avenue in Catonsville, they tweeted out late Sunday night.

Engine 352 and Squad 354 on scene of working dwelling fire on Bobby Rd near the 800 block of Edmondson Ave in Catonsville. Fire showing from the multiple sides of the house. — Arbutus VFD (@ArbutusVFD) January 28, 2019

The fire is showing from the multiple sides of the house, according to the department.

This story is developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook