Filed Under:Baltimore, Cumberland, Local TV, Maryland

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they’ve arrested a man accused of burglarizing the same house twice.

The Cumberland Police issued a news release saying they had served a criminal summons Saturday on 39-year-old Michael Beem of Cumberland.

He was charged with first-degree burglary and theft.

They said the first burglary occurred on December 29 and was reported by a neighbor who scuffled with the suspect.

The same residence was burglarized on Jan 17, and witnesses described the same suspect.

