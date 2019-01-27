LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters responded to an industrial recycling center just south of Cheverly Saturday night for a report of a fire.

When they arrived in the 5600 block of Columbia Park Road, smoke was showing.

The fire then extended through the roof of the building.

Firefighters had to be evacuated from the interior of the building that partially collapsed after 75 percent of the building was on fire.

U/D Columbia Park Road – images from scene of 2-alarm industrial building – recycling center. #PGFD pic.twitter.com/IPZLgOAHSY — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) January 27, 2019

Prince George’s County Fire continued their presence on the scene of the fire through Sunday and will continue into Monday.

The estimated fire loss is at $8 million with a majority of the loss being machinery.

Officials say one firefighter had minor injuries.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook