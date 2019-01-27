  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a McDonalds in Northern Baltimore Sunday night.

At around 6:27 p.m., police were dispatched to the McDonald’s located in the 3900 block of Falls Road to investigate a reported armed robbery.

When they arrived, they spoke with store employees, who said that two masked gunmen wearing all black entered the business and demanded money from the cash register.

After taking money from the cash register, the suspects fled.

Citywide Robbery detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Robbery detectives, at 410-366-6341.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

