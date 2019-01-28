  • WJZ 13On Air

Deadly Fire

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A fire in Elkton turned deadly late Sunday night.

Officials said the homeowner, William Miller, was home alone when he awoke to find his living room was on fire.

They say he was able to escape the flames, but 11 dogs died.

35 firefighters responded around 11:30 p.m. and it took about 45 minutes for them to get the blaze under control.

The home and all it’s contents were lost as a result and the Red Cross is assisting.

It does not appear the home had any smoke alarms or sprinklers in place.

