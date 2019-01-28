BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is gearing up for another winter storm this year and shoppers are stocking up.

“I got my stuff ready for the storm,” said Teresa Ballard, a shopper.

“Just getting milk and some bread and something to make for tonight’s dinner and tomorrow,” said another shopper, Gabby Villanueva.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Tuesday morning for most of the state, with rain quickly turning to snow.

Salt domes are on standby, and roads are prepped with a salt-brine mix, but State Highway Administration officials said the biggest challenge comes after the wintry weather.

“Everything that remains wet on the roadway will freeze and were talking about temps that are in the teens maybe single digits,” said Charlie Gischlar with MSHA.

So far the cold snap broke dozens of water mains across Baltimore City.

“Right now our list is close to three dozen water main breaks. At any given time typically that list is no more than three so we’ve been hit in the past week or so with a growing number of breaks,” said Jeffrey Raymond with the Department of Public Works.

As the temperature continues to dip- Jeffrey Raymond with the Department of Public Works said outside contractors were hired to help out- and crews are prepared to hunker down.

“If it continues to get worse and we get even colder temps this week we could end up going to 12-hour shifts with our crews instead of the normal eight so they’ll be working essentially around the clock,” Raymond said.

Hours before the expected snowfall, people like Gabby Villanueva are keeping an eye on the forecast.

“I’ll see it when I believe it, it’s been hyped up to be something big but it’s better to be prepared,” Villanueva said.

A couple tips on keeping your house prepared for the snow: the Department of Public Works said make sure your house is insulated and keep a little bit of water running through the faucets.

By Kelsey Kushner