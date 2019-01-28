BALTIMORE, MD. (WJZ)– Interim Baltimore City Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller has issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert for the fifth time this winter as temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits this week.

This alert will be in effect beginning Tuesday night, Jan. 29 until Friday morning, Feb. 1.

“With dangerously cold temperatures and precipitation expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Tuesday night through Friday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” Haller said.

The Health Commissioner may declare a Code Blue Alert when temperatures are expected to drop down to 13 degrees or below as well as for any other conditions that present a threat to human life or the health of Baltimore citizens.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported three cold weather related deaths in Baltimore this winter alone.

Interim Health Commissioner Haller reminds us, “extreme cold temperatures can permanently injure, or even kill. Please also consider checking on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”

When a Code Blue declaration is made, public messages are released to encourage citizens to take safety precautions as well as help those in need of finding shelter.

During the Code Blue season, which began Nov. 15, 2018 and lasts until March 15, 2019, city agencies work together to:

Distribute meals to at-risk senior citizens

Provide home weatherization services

Help individuals apply for energy assistance

Provide additional cold weather education and outreach efforts

During this season, the Mayor’s Office of Human Services’ Office of Homeless Services who also works with Baltimore’s homeless shelter providers will extend shelter hours as well as provide more bed availability.

Some Cold Weather Tips From Baltimore’s Health Department:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions.

Check on those who are most vulnerable, including children, the elderly and/or chronically ill.

Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.

Additional Tips on How To Stay Safe During A Code Blue Alert:

Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture and loose clothing.

Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it’s working.

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car running in a closed space, such as a garage.

Residents are encouraged to contact 311 if a neighbor is without heat or power so that city agencies can assist them. Energy assistance may be available to those who need it.

For more information, individuals may contact their nearest Community Action Partnership (CAP) Center.

Northern CAP Center (5225 York Road, 21212) – 410-396-6084

Northwest CAP Center (3939 Reisterstown Road, 21215) – 443-984-1384

Southern CAP Center (606 Cherry Hill Road, 21225) – 410-545-0900

Southeast CAP Center (3411 Bank Street, 21224) – 410-545-6518

Eastern CAP Center (1731 E. Chase Street, 21213) – 410-545-0136

For more information about Baltimore City’s Code Blue Extreme Cold plan, visit: http://health.baltimorecity.gov/emergency-preparedness-response/code-blue

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.

