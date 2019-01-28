BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dave Durian, a former anchor at WBAL Radio, died early Monday, the station announced.

The 72-year-old was at his Baltimore County home and suffered a stroke. Durian had also been diagnosed with lung cancer.

He spent more than 30 years on air in Baltimore. Durian came to the city from Pittsburgh’s KDKA in 1982.

Our friend and colleague Dave Durian passed away at 2:30 this morning after a battle with lung cancer and a stroke. Here are some memories of one of the smoothest broadcasters there ever was.https://t.co/tny9ZwNuZa — John Patti (@JohnPattiWBAL) January 28, 2019

He was an anchor on WBAL-TV before leaving to work for Maryland Public Television. He then went onto to work for WBAL Radio for 20 years.

