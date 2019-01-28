  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dave Durian, a former anchor at WBAL Radio, died early Monday, the station announced.

The 72-year-old was at his Baltimore County home and suffered a stroke. Durian had also been diagnosed with lung cancer.

He spent more than 30 years on air in Baltimore. Durian came to the city from Pittsburgh’s KDKA in 1982.

He was an anchor on WBAL-TV before leaving to work for Maryland Public Television. He then went onto to work for WBAL Radio for 20 years.

Read more about Durian’s life here.

