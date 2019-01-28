MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old woman was struck and killed along Eastern Avenue in Baltimore County Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore County Police are investigating the fatal crash near Tidewater Lane around 1:11 p.m.

That’s when police said a 2017 Ram 1500 truck was traveling westbound on Eastern Avenue when the driver struck a pedestrian who darted out in front of the truck.

The truck attempted to swerve to avoid the woman, but it was too late.

She was taken to Medstar Franklin where she was pronounced dead.

Police believe the woman was trying to catch an MTA bus across the roadway, when she was struck.

She’s been identified as Trinea Anerra Covington of Middle River.

