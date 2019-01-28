BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot within twenty minutes of each other in Northwest Baltimore on Monday.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of W. Rogers Avenue at around 2:23 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At around 2:39 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a man being treated for a gunshot wound to his body.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are working to determine where the shooting occurred. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

