WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A 71-year-old woman was a victim of attempted robbery at an ATM around noon on Dec. 9, 2018.

Baltimore County Police said a man approached the woman at an ATM outside of the Wells Fargo Bank at 8851 Belair Road. He then allegedly held a knife to her back and demanded she take money out of the ATM.

#BCoPD seeks identity of suspect who robbed elderly woman at knifepoint at Wells Fargo ATM in #WhiteMarsh Precinct. Call 410-307-2020 with info. Callers may remain anonymous. Read details here: https://t.co/oysLNwASuB ^JzP pic.twitter.com/wQPBSqelM3 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 29, 2019

Police said instead of complying, the woman began screaming for help and the suspect fled the scene. He left the area in a dark colored SUV type of vehicle.

Detectives asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. He was described as about 6 ft. tall, thin, and around 20 years old.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact police at 410-887-5000. Callers can remain anonymous.

