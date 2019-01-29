WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A 71-year-old woman was a victim of attempted robbery at an ATM around noon on Dec. 9, 2018.
Baltimore County Police said a man approached the woman at an ATM outside of the Wells Fargo Bank at 8851 Belair Road. He then allegedly held a knife to her back and demanded she take money out of the ATM.
Police said instead of complying, the woman began screaming for help and the suspect fled the scene. He left the area in a dark colored SUV type of vehicle.
Detectives asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. He was described as about 6 ft. tall, thin, and around 20 years old.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact police at 410-887-5000. Callers can remain anonymous.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook