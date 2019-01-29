BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow and freezing rain is expected to fall around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the Baltimore region.

Eventually, the mixed precipitation will turn into rain and temperatures will rise slightly. The mixed precipitation will then return before becoming snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for portions of central northern Maryland. It lasts from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Many roads were pre-treated Monday night and Tuesday morning. The Maryland State Highway Administration said their crews will be out all day and night to help drivers in need.

Good morning! Winter weather is expected to impact today's commute. Our crews will be out all day and night helping you arrive safely. Take it slow during your travels, while we continue to treat the roads. VJ #MdWx #MDOTcares pic.twitter.com/TrSMyeqsEQ — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) January 29, 2019

A total snow accumulation of two to three inches is expected for Baltimore. Areas north including Frederick, Carroll and Harford counties could see up to six inches. As the week progresses into Wednesday, we could also see some flash freezing overnight.

WJZ’s Marty Bass said overnight temperatures were below freezing, meaning any precipitation will stick to the ground, creating hazardous conditions.

#MDWX Good morning Everyone! Here is a pretty good look at how tis day will be. All in all we are, again, getting off pretty easy given what this storm is give a lot of this nation. pic.twitter.com/MxHcJYEX4W — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 29, 2019

Drivers should be extra cautious when navigating through the snow and watch out for slippery or wet roads.

Many schools and businesses dismissed early as a result of the forecast. Harford County Public Schools closed.

