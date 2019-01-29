  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:assisted death, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Supporters of allowing the terminally ill to end their lives with the help of a doctor are hoping they have the votes to pass legislation in Maryland this year.

They have scheduled a news conference in Annapolis on Tuesday to talk about the legislation. The measure’s sponsors say they have about 60 co-sponsors for the bill.

Supporters say the measure would give mentally capable terminally ills adults with six months or less to live the option to get a doctor’s help in ending their lives, if their suffering becomes unbearable.

Legislation has been filed before. In 2017, the measure was withdrawn for lack of support.

Doctor-assisted deaths are legal in seven states, including California, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Vermont and Washington, as well as the District of Columbia.

