COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A University of Maryland student admitted to police that while he was intoxicated, he accidentally went into the wrong dorm room and touched a sleeping student.

UMD Police reported Tuesday that following their Jan. 27 report about an incident inside Elkton Hall, a male student came forward to tell a detective he was the person who accidentally went inside a female resident’s dorm.

Police Search For Man Who Broke Into UMD Dorm, Got Into Bed With Female Student

He told police he was staying with friends because he was intoxicated and he when he got up to use the bathroom, he returned to the wrong room.

While he went to go lay on the floor, he used one of the beds to support himself and accidentally brushed the woman’s arm.

Police interviewed the residents the man claimed he was staying with and they corroborated his story. Police also determined there was no inappropriate contact between the two students.

After discussing the findings with the victim, the matter will be dealt with administratively.

