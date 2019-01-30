BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man was charged in the murder of 28-year-old Ikeem Isaac.

Issac was fatally shot while walking in the 4900 block of Frederick Avenue on Jan. 1 at 4:25 p.m.

A suspect was seen getting into a silver Honda and fleeing the area.

After an investigation, detectives identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

On Monday, detectives in the Warrant Apprehension Task Force arrested Gilbert Della in the 200 block of N. Wickham Street without incident.

Della was taken to central book and was charged with first-degree murder. He has been denied bail.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook