By George Solis
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Chesapeake High School, Chesapeake Middle School, George Arlotto, Pasadena

PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County parents, students and teachers gathered at Chesapeake Middle School to discuss recent racially charged incidents across their schools.

Two of the most recent examples took place at Chesapeake High School and Chesapeake Middle School.

At the high school, a black student was reportedly sent an image with the words, “You n-word will rue the day.”

The next day, a noose made out of toilet paper was found in the boy’s bathroom at the middle school.

In November, hate symbols and graffiti were found at both Chesapeake Middle and High School.

“It makes me both very angry and very sad that, in 2019, we’re having to have these conversations,” George Arlotto, Superintended of Anne Arundel County Public Schools, said.

Arlotto also said that they plan on doing more of these meetings across Anne Arundel County Schools.

“I can’t live with, ‘I don’t feel comfortable in my building,’ Arlotto said.

