Baltimore (WJZ)– The City of Laurel is opening a warming center for those in need of shelter for 24 hours beginning Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

Five Baltimore shelters will also extend their hours due to the extreme cold from Jan. 30 through Feb 3 at 8 a.m.

The City of Laurel will open their warming center tonight, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m until 6.30 a.m in Jan 30. at the Partnership Activity Center located in the Barkman Kaiser Public Safety Complex at 811 5th Street in Laurel, MD.

A uniformed police officer will be on duty at the PAC for the duration of the center being open as well as two on staff personnel who will manage the operations.

If no one enters the center by 10:00 PM, the center will close.

Guests must follow the same rules that are in place at the Winter Shelter in Laurel.

Any guest who does not abide by the Center’s rules will be asked to leave and could potentially be prohibited from staying at other shelter locations.

The complete list of rules are attached and can be printed and shared with anyone without computer access.

This includes the following:

no profanity, inappropriate contact between guests, and no weapons

no alcohol or drugs are permitted

argumentative behavior will not be tolerated

The five Baltimore shelters include, Monument Street Shelter, McVet Winter Shelter, Bridge Haven Sheltermen, Winter Shelter, and Weinberg Housing Resource Center.

The Monument Street Shelter will be open to men only and will open at 12:30 p.m. If you are in need of transportation, it will be provided from 620 Fallsway.

The McVet Winter Shelter will also be open to men only and open at 4 p.m. Men are welcome to go directly to the shelter.

The Bridge Haven Shelter will be available for women only and will open at 4 p.m.

If you need transportation, it will be provided from 601 E. Chase St.

Women will be accepted at the transportation hub as they arrive.

The Winter Shelter also available for women only will open and accept guests throughout the day. If you are in need of transportation, it will be provided from 620 Fallsway.

There will also be a Weinberg Housing Resource Center open to all residents in need of shelter.

Street outreach teams will be deployed in the late afternoon until approximately 9 p.m each day.

For more information please click here

