GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Kyle Stephen Thompson, 33, of Burtonsville, Md., was sentenced to 420 years in federal prison and lifetime supervised release for his conviction on 18 counts of production of child pornography involving videos documenting Thompson’s sexual abuse of three young girls, aged 2 to 4-years-old.

The federal jury who heard evidence during his three-day trial in September 2018 found him guilty on each of the 18 counts after less than 30 minutes of deliberation.

“Kyle Thompson’s horrific sexual assaults on young girls would not have stopped without the work of the prosecutors, law enforcement agents, and witnesses in this case. Today’s sentence is a result of their efforts and ensures that Thompson will never be able to abuse a child again.” U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said.

According to evidence presented at his trial and at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, from May 9, 2015 to January 28, 2017, Thompson sexually assaulted three young girls, each of whom were between two-and-four-years-old at the time, in order to produce visual depictions documenting the abuse.

Witnesses testified that on March 17, 2017, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Thompson’s home and recovered an SD memory card hidden in the laundry room.

On the memory card, law enforcement saw a video depicting child pornography.

It also revealed 18 videos of Thompson sexually abusing the three young girls.

Thompson’s sentencing to 420 years in federal prison is concurrent to the state sentence to be imposed.

