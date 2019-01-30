BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After reviewing dozens of applications, County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Wednesday the names of 12 panelists, including community representatives, who will interview the top 10 candidates to be the next Baltimore County Chief of Police.

Olszewski will then select and interview the finalists based on the panel’s suggestions while keeping in mind that the New Chief of Police will be announced and put in place by June 2019.

The panelists include:

Drew Vetter, Deputy County Administrative Officer

TJ Smith, Press Secretary

Cathy Bevins, County Council District 6

Scott Shellenberger, Baltimore County State’s Attorney

Dorothy Lennig, Director of Marjorie Cook Legal Clinic at House of Ruth Maryland

Crystal Francis, Community Representative

Valerie Fraling, Community Representative

Wayne Brooks, Community Representative

“The job of chief of police requires a dedicated public servant who can be an effective leader of our honorable law enforcement officers and also gain the trust and respect of our diverse communities,” Olszewski said. “We will select a chief who possesses the qualities that our communities want to see in the next leader of our law enforcement efforts, and one who shares my commitment to transparency and accountability,” according to the press release.

“I want to thank County Executive Olszewski for choosing me as the Council representative on the eight-member interview panel for the new Baltimore County Police Chief,” Cathy Bevins, a panelist, said. “I look forward to working with the other members to assist the County Executive pick the right person for the job. Crime is an issue facing the Sixth District and all of Baltimore County, and I am grateful to be part of the process in choosing the next leader of the police department.”

The public safety community forum dates announced that residents are encouraged to provide their input during this selection process.

The County Executive will hold two Public Safety Community Forums:

East County Policing Town Hall – Tuesday, February 26 – 6:30p.m. to 8:00p.m.

West County Policing Town Hall – Thursday, February 28 – 5:00p.m. to 6:30p.m.

Locations will be announced in the near future and posted online.

As a reminder, residents also have the ability to send written comments to policechiefsearch@baltimorecountymd.gov.

The confidentiality of all applicants will be maintained throughout the search process.

More information about the police chief search process is available here.

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty.