COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland President Wallace Loh will not retire this year as previously expected.

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun reports he will remain there through June 2020.

The reversal comes three months after Loh announced plans to retire.

The announcement came following the death of sophomore football player, Jordan McNair.

Loh has gotten encouragement from politicians and others to stay on the job.

