ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Senate President Mike Miller is currently battling stage 4 prostate cancer.

Wednesday afternoon, he gave an update on his health.

Miller is currently getting treatments every three weeks at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

He began his second round of chemotherapy this week, and he will likely require four more rounds.

Miller is the country’s longest continuously serving legislative leader.

