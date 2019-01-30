BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I so want to say, “Polar Vortex, it’s Winter. Get over it.” (Wait, did I just say that?) Maybe I am just too close to the issue.

Doing the weather in times like snow, and cold is like being in a huge bell with someone hitting it as hard as they can with a big hammer. It can jade the issue. But we really need to talk about this cold and wind chill. And hammer on the bell be darned, this is a big weather story coming our way. Let’s for real talk.

First off I’d turn on a slight drip in a bathroom to keep some water moving through pipes. I’d do it right now. Temps will be that chilly. If you have one I am not sure I’d use a fireplace, why? Simple all that hot air and the warmth, from the furnace in your home, goes right up that flue. Fireplaces are pretty but not real efficient. As for going outside, dress for that cold and not for fashion. And finally, realize this too shall pass.

Real feels of 17° today. -12° tonight. -2° tomorrow, but moderating to -8° tomorrow night…yep moderate as in the winds will be dying down.

Remember wind chill only effects flesh. Proof of that would be a thermometer itself. Tonight that glass with mercury in it will not read -12°, but rather 6°, the actual temperature. And that, my friends, is cold enough to hurt you. Wind chill will always get the attention, and for good reason, but the actual numbers in the outlook WILL ring your bell.

Be safe, and keep a good attitude…#onedayclosertospring.

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook