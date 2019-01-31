



Emmy-award winning reality series “Survivor” returns for season 38 with a new theme and this season, a Baltimore native is among the 18 castaways competing.

Forty-six-year-old Julie Rosenberg is a toymaker that grew up in Baltimore and currently lives in New York City.

She is a “Survivor super-fan” along with her son and daughter and will take part in the upcoming “Edge of Extinction” to try and win $1 million.

Rosenberg said her appearance on “Survivor” is “a long time coming,” and that she first applied to be on the show 17 years ago after seeing the first ever episode and just kept applying.

“I feel like it’s a good lesson,” said Rosenberg on finally making onto the show. “Never give up.”

The new season of “Survivor” premieres Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. on WJZ.

