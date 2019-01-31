



Baltimore City is still under a Code Blue Alert through Friday.

Doctors have cautioned people to avoid the cold if and whenever possible.

“The best thing to do, if you can, is to stay inside. If you have to go outside, wear a lot of warm clothing. Bundle up, and stay warm, and then come back in when you can,” They say.

For those in need of a warm place inside, Baltimore-area homeless shelters have extended their hours this week.

But, that advice is proving difficult, especially when the cold snap outside can cause problems inside.

“You got to be kidding me I was like ‘Oh my god,'” said Pat Romeo, a Baltimore homeowner.

Down the stairs in Pat Romeo’s house in Dundalk, the basement is soaked in ice water.

“It started shooting everywhere as you can see the frozen lines,” Romeo said.

The aftermath of a frozen water main, so, like most of Maryland, she is stuck waiting on a thaw out, that’s not yet on the way.

