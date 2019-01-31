



Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced Tuesday that her office will no longer prosecute cases of marijuana possession.

“When I asked myself if the enforcement and prosecution of marijuana possession was making our city safer, the answer was an emphatic, ‘No,” Mosby said.

The State’s Attorney also called the decision a new day in Baltimore.

But Mosby’s decision has received backlash from officials across Maryland, including Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

Gahler said in a tweet Thursday that, “this latest disappointing action of the City State’s Attorney has no impact [in Harford County.]”

Sheriff Gahler: I wanted to be sure the citizens of Harford County understand, this latest disappointing action of the City State’s Attorney has no impact here. We will continue to enforce the State’s laws in regards to marijuana possession because that is what we are sworn to do — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) January 31, 2019

Gahler also said in his tweet that the Harford County Sheriff’s Department will continue to enforce the state’s laws in regard to marijuana possession because that’s what officers are sworn in to do.

Mosby filed a court motion Tuesday morning, seeking to vacate nearly 5,000 marijuana-related convictions.

The convictions came in circuit and district courts.

Mosby said that her office will still continue to go after dealers and drug traffickers by prosecuting distribution cases where there is evidence that marijuana is being sold.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook