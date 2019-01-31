ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland suburb of Washington’s longtime police chief is leaving his post to lead legislative efforts by a group of police chiefs and sheriffs.

Montgomery Police Chief J. Thomas Manger announced Wednesday that he’ll retire in April, after 15 years at the helm.

Montgomery County Police Chief Manger to Retire: https://t.co/VCTwaoTbhd pic.twitter.com/75YgMGKqYB — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 30, 2019

He spent four years as the president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, and will lead the group’s legislative agenda expansion in Washington.

New County Executive Mark Elrich said Manger’s departure was “bittersweet,” as he had hoped to keep him on.

Manger says he’s proud of reducing crime during a time of population growth.

Washingtonian magazine recognized Manger in December for building trust with the county’s diverse communities.

The local police union criticized him for not informing officers of his retirement.

