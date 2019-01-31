Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Weather, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Snow, Talkers, Winter Weather Advisory


BALTIMORE (WJZ) â€” A winter weather advisory was issued for parts of Maryland Friday morning with up to an inch of snowfall expected for Baltimore.

The advisory will be in effect Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for north and south Baltimore and parts of Montgomery, Howard, Harford, Frederick, and Carroll counties.

Light snow is expected to fall between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Baltimore is only expected to get an inch or less, with areas such as Frederick, Hagerstown, Cumberland, and Oakland potentially seeing 2 inches.

Hazardous road conditions are expected to impact morning commutes. Motorists are urged to use caution while driving

