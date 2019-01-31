



Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a black Nissan that fatally struck 60-year-old Anthony Zakroski earlier this month.

Police released surveillance video Thursday, showing the moment before Zakroski was hit at the intersection of South Calverton Road and West Baltimore Street.

“The vehicle appears to be a black Nissan with a sunroof, tinted windows and fog lights,” Detective Jeremy Silbert said.

Officials say that Zakroski was hit as he tried to cross the road.

Zakroski was rushed to Shock Trauma for treatment where he died two weeks later from his injuries.

“Right after the crash occurred, the vehicle did pull over,” Silbert said. “However, it then took off without stopping.”

Officials are still trying to determine why the driver stopped before speeding away from the scene.

“If anyone out there has any pictures, has any video, we would ask them to come forward, also,” Silbert said.

Edward Zakrowsi, Anthony’s brother, described his brother as a kind and hardworking man.

“He was a good guy, worked hard every day,” Edward Zakrowski said. “He loved his family, best I can tell you.”

Authorities are hopeful that they can find the driver of the black Nissan.

They said that video footage shows several people standing around after the crash occurred.

“Go catch the guy,” Edward Zakrowski said.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the fatal hit and run to come forward.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook