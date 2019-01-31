Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County Fire Department, Fire, Towson


TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) –Â Firefighters battled an apartment fire Thursday afternoon that left one person hospitalized.

Crews were called around 5:41 p.m. to the 200 block of Garden Road for a reported one-alarm fire at an apartment complex.

Baltimore County Fire reported that at least one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is currently developing.Â 

