Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) –Â Firefighters battled an apartment fire Thursday afternoon that left one person hospitalized.
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) –Â Firefighters battled an apartment fire Thursday afternoon that left one person hospitalized.
Crews were called around 5:41 p.m. to the 200 block of Garden Road for a reported one-alarm fire at an apartment complex.
Baltimore County Fire reported that at least one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This story is currently developing.Â
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on FacebookÂ