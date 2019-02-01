



More than half of the 64 restaurants participating in Baltimore County’s Restaurant Week will be extending their discounted menu specials until February 9.

Restaurant week offers include brunch, lunch, and dinner specials ranging from $15 to $35.

“We were enjoying the uptick in business thanks to Restaurant Week,” stated Brian Boston, chef and CEO of The Milton Inn in Sparks. “The frigid temperatures and snowy weather hindered some of our business, so we are happy to extend the promotion and get back on track.”

Listings of the restaurants can be found at www.baltimorecountyrestaurantweek.com. To find out extensions of restaurants, be sure to contact them individually.

