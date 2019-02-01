EARLY DISMISSALSSeveral area schools are dismissing early due to weather. Click here for a full list
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County Restaurant Week, Food


TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — More than half of the 64 restaurants participating in Baltimore County’s Restaurant Week will be extending their discounted menu specials until February 9.

Restaurant week offers include brunch, lunch, and dinner specials ranging from $15 to $35.

“We were enjoying the uptick in business thanks to Restaurant Week,” stated Brian Boston, chef and CEO of The Milton Inn in Sparks. “The frigid temperatures and snowy weather hindered some of our business, so we are happy to extend the promotion and get back on track.”

Listings of the restaurants can be found at www.baltimorecountyrestaurantweek.com. To find out extensions of restaurants, be sure to contact them individually.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s