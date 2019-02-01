WJZ WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory In Effect
TANEYTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police chief has resigned weeks after federal agents executed a search warrant at the department in an investigation with still unclear origins.

News outlets cite a Thursday release from Taneytown’s mayor and city council saying they accepted the resignation of William Tyler. Tyler and an unidentified officer were placed on administrative leave Jan. 17, two days after agents with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched the police department and locations in Fairfield, Pennsylvania.

The town’s news release confirmed that one of the Pennsylvania locations was Tyler’s residence.

The release says Taneytown is “still evaluating the underlying situation.” The town says public safety needs are being met and haven’t been compromised.

Lt. Jason Etzler will continue leading the department until officials develop a plan.

