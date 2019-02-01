



Multiple calls came in Friday night for a one-alarm fire at a home in Anne Arundel County.

The calls came in at 9″21 p.m. for a structure fire on Oakwood Rd.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the fire had spread through the home with flames visible through the roof.

The fire took 35 minutes to bring under control.

No people or animals were inside during the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Investigators are currently looking into the cause of the fire.

