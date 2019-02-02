



Super Bowl Sunday is almost here and so who do you turn to get an accurate prediction of which team is going to win the big one?

That’s right. Donkeys.

The Maryland Zoo had two donkeys, Harry and Lloyd, make their predictions Friday afternoon of who would emerge victorious Sunday between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Zoo used footballs stuffed with salads to entice Harry and Lloyd’s “clairvoyant” abilities to make their decision.

Who came out on top? It seemed to be a wash with Harry favoring the Patriots and Lloyd siding with the Rams.

Super Bowl LIII airs Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

