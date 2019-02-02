  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – A Maryland senator has filed a bill to name June 28 “Freedom of the Press Day” in honor of the five killed in the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper.

The newspaper reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth filed the bill, which states the right to a free press “is threatened in the United States and around the world by acts of violence and dangerous, irresponsible rhetoric.”

Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, and Wendi Winters were killed when a shotgun-wielding man entered the newspaper office on June 28, 2018.

The bill says the day would memorialize those five and also honor all Maryland journalists.

Elfreth says all 47 senators signed the bill. She says a member of the House of Delegates is working on a version

