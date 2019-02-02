



Detectives from Montgomery County are continuing their investigation of a missing 66-year-old Germantown man.

Officials found Osogho l. Odu’s gray 2017 Hyundai Tucson unoccupied on Friday, Jan. 25, in Delaware near the Reedy Point Bridge of the Fort DuPont State Park.

Odu, of the 18200 block of Swiss Circle, last spoke with family members by telephone around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24. and have not heard from him since.

Odu has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to have been driving his Tucson when he was reported missing.

Anyone with information on Odu’s whereabouts is asked to call 301-279-8000.

