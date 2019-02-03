



People from all faiths came together Sunday over pasta, lasagna and casseroles.

It was the “Holy Casseroley” event in Baltimore.

For two hours, roughly 150 people prepared over 2,000 meals for Paul’s Place Outreach Center located in Baltimore’s Pig Town neighborhood.

Along with helping the community- organizers said the event also builds friendship and understanding between volunteers of various faiths and cultural backgrounds.

