



Baltimore Fire Department leaders will be summoned before the city council as part of increased scrutiny about its operations.

Councilman and public safety committee chair Brandon Scott tells The Baltimore Sun the hearing is “a direct response to citizen complaints about the Fire Department and service.” It comes in the wake of an aging firetruck catching fire and warnings from the firefighters’ union about the agency’s emergency readiness.

Tuesday’s hearing was canceled because of weather, but Scott will likely announce a new date at Monday’s council meeting.

Scott says he hopes the series of hearings will mirror those held with police officials. He says “literally every single thing” about the department is on the first meeting’s agenda.

Department spokeswoman Blair Skinner says the department doesn’t know what will come up.

