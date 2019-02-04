



A Baltimore-based company is planning to use artificial intelligence to create new flavors and products.

McCormick and Company is partnering with IBM.

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun reports the idea is to use IBM’s expertise in machine learning with McCormick’s more than 40 years of sensory science and taste data.

The first product line will be on U.S. shelves by late spring.

They will include a set of one-dish recipe mix flavors, such as Tuscan chicken, bourbon pork tenderloin and New Orleans sausage.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook