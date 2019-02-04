



Officials confirmed there was a shooting at Shock Trauma around 7 a.m. Monday.

Authorities do have a suspect in custody. The victim was taken into the hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on their condition.

A hospital spokeswoman said the hospital is functioning as normal.

One person shot and wounded outside Shock Trauma this morning.

The victim now being treated here.

A suspect in custody.

WJZ is here. pic.twitter.com/4gCyGmBRaf — Ron Matz WJZ (@RonMatzWJZ) February 4, 2019

Police activity outside of the University of Maryland Medical Center caused Eastbound Baltimore St. to close from Martin Luther King Blvd. to Greene St. It was reopened around 8:50 a.m.

Baltimore city police set up a command post in the area to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook