BREAKINGShooting Outside Shock Trauma
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Shooting


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials confirmed there was a shooting at Shock Trauma around 7 a.m. Monday.

Authorities do have a suspect in custody. The victim was taken into the hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on their condition.

A hospital spokeswoman said the hospital is functioning as normal.

Police activity outside of the University of Maryland Medical Center caused Eastbound Baltimore St. to close from Martin Luther King Blvd. to Greene St. It was reopened around 8:50 a.m.

Baltimore city police set up a command post in the area to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s