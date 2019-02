A school bus accident in Frederick County sent three people to the hospital Monday morning.

Officials said the crash happened at the intersection of Old National Pike and Urner Ave. None of the injuries were life threatening.

0639 | Bus Accident | Intersection of Old National Pike and Urner Ave | 3 occupants including driver transported with non life threatening injuries | scene turned over to FCPS pic.twitter.com/gxLLeHVhvL — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) February 4, 2019

