



A crash overturned two cars on I-95 past Exit 74 in Harford County, police say.

Units reported that two vehicles were overturned with injuries. Extrication is in progress for other patients injured.

All southbound lanes are reportedly blocked, according to MDTA. Northbound lanes are also backed up at this time.

This story is developing.

