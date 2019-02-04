



Two of the three suspects in a high-profile murder will take their case to trial, rejecting plea deals in the killing of Locust Point bartender Alex Wroblewski.

One of those suspects turned down the State’s Attorney’s deal Friday, then her boyfriend turned down the offer Monday.

Immediately, the court began selecting juries.

21-year-old Tivontre Gatling-Mouzon accepted a deal on Friday that will require him to serve at least eight years in prison with the possibility of parole.

He also agreed to testify against his mother, Tonya Hayes, who rejected a deal for 15 years in prison. Her boyfriend, Marquese Winston- who turned down a 60-year deal.

Police believe Winston pulled the trigger at a Royal Farms in November 2017, after robbing Wrobleski, who had stopped to buy a snack after work.

Wrobleski’s friends and family, who were in the courtroom Friday, want justice.

“So many people came here because they loved Alex with all of their hearts, and he represented the best of Baltimore,” said Thiru Vignarajah, Wrobleski’s friend. “And for the community to come together around this tragedy is the silver lining to this terrible tragedy,”

Court proceedings for Winston and Hayes are set to begin immediately. Jury selection will continue Tuesday.

