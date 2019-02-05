



Former Taneytown Police Chief William Tyler was charged with the unlawful transfer and possession of machine guns Monday.

According to charging documents, Tyler “knowingly” transferred possessed two Ruger .223 caliber, model KAC556 machine guns. The documents show the incidents happened between Nov. 8, 2017 and Jan. 15, 2019.

Tyler and an unidentified officer had been placed on administrative leave back on Jan. 17.

RELATED: Maryland Police Chief Resigns Following FBI, ATF Searches

The decision was made two days after agents with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched the police department and locations in Fairfield, Pennsylvania.

Tyler resigned from his position as police chief last week.

Court records show Tyler will forfeit the guns and ammunition to authorities.

Lt. Jason Etzler will lead the department until a replacement chief is determined.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook