



Police are investigating outside a Royal Farms in Anne Arundel County where a man was found dead inside a car.

Anne Arundel County Police tell WJZ the man was found slumped over the wheel.

They cannot say if the man had a medical emergency of if it was an overdose.

The man’s body is being sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

His identify has not been released.

An eyewitness sent WJZ a picture showing the Royal Farms was cornered off with police tape.

