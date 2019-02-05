



Larry Harriston was found guilty of first-degree murder, handgun use in a crime of violence and prohibited possession of a handgun.

Officers responded at around 12:56 p.m. on March 16, 2018 to the 2800 block of Hillen Road in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victim, Charles Tate, lying on the sidewalk suffering from nine gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives found .9mm shell casings at the scene.

Video footage from a nearby church showed the gunman, identified as Harriston, walk up an alley behind the church. The victim and a friend were sitting on the steps of the church.

Harrison then left the alley and began shooting at the victim and his friend.

The victim ran only a few feet before he collapsed and died.

Harriston’s sentencing is scheduled for April 1, 2019.

